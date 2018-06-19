RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia city is rebranding its only school named after a Confederate general to honor the United States’ first black president.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Richmond School Board voted 6-1 Monday to rename J.E.B. Stuart Elementary School to Barack Obama Elementary School. Kenya Gibson represents the school on the board and was the lone dissenting vote. Gibson wanted the vote to be delayed and said there was a lack of local names included in the administrations rebranding recommendations.

Then-President Obama speaks at a vigil after the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. in 2012. Bloomberg photo by Olivier Douliery Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The Richmond City School Board revealed the top three possible names Monday night. Northside, Barack Obama and Wishtree took the majority of votes from the students, knocking aside suggestions like John Adams Elementary and Jackie Robinson Elementary. The board estimates it will cost about $26,000 to rename the school.

