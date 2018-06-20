NEW YORK — Frappuccino sales are struggling, and concerns about how much sugar the slushy drinks contain may be among the reasons.
Starbucks says sales from the drinks that mix coffee, ice, syrup and milk are down 3 percent from a year ago, and is blaming the “health and wellness” trend for the dip.
“These are oftentimes more indulgent beverages – higher in sugar, higher in calories,” Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said during a presentation to investors Tuesday.
Not everyone thinks Americans are suddenly waking up to how much sugar is in a Frappuccino. Peter Saleh, restaurant analyst for BTIG, notes that interest in healthy eating isn’t new: “It’s not something that popped up out of nowhere.”
Instead, Saleh said aggressive competition could be more of a factor. Rivals that offer frozen coffee drinks include Dunkin’ Donuts and McDonald’s, which is promoting a limited-time frozen drink made with cold brew coffee.
Sara Senatore, a restaurant analyst at Bernstein, also noted Starbucks had a successful “happy hour” for reduced-price Frappuccinos a year ago, but that customer visits slowed after the promotion ended. So another problem may simply be “people not wanting to consume full-price Frappuccinos,” she said.
A medium Frappuccino costs between $4 and $5. Calories hover around 400.
-
Opinion
Maine Voices: Maine delegation should help Congress reassert power to declare war
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: If Cape institutes fee at Fort Williams, nearby towns should charge fees too
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Many children will go hungry if SNAP benefits are reduced
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Give DHHS the resources to do what's best for children, families
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Anti-hunger food program sustains many students, supports their future