Why doesn’t the Lewiston school department (all school departments, for that matter) adopt a “buddy system” for all field trips?
When I went to Girl Scout camp at Camp Natarswi in Millinocket, back in the 1940s, we were required to choose a “buddy” whenever there was a free group swim. The rule was that you needed to know at all times where your buddy was. Every now and then, when counselors blew a whistle, we had to raise our buddy’s hand and then go back to swimming.
It is a tragic event when a youngster’s life is lost on what should have been a joyful day. It’s hard for a lifeguard to be aware of everything on a day when a lot of children are at the beach, but with some care and planning, the death of a Lewiston Middle School student during an outing at Range Pond needn’t have happened.
I feel very sad for his family, for the other children and for the school.
Grace Hinrichs
Rockport
-
Business
EU tariffs on cranberries, Harleys, bourbon and other U.S. goods start Friday
-
Local & State
Maine church organization expresses its outrage over separation of families at the border
-
Local & State
Book about Lewiston soccer team is optioned by Netflix
-
Politics
Trump reverses course, says he will end family separations on southern border
-
Nation & World
Amazon, Buffett, JPMorgan pick Harvard professor to lead health firm to reimagine health care system