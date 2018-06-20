I watched the Pride parade Saturday. It was a wonderful parade, with thousands of spectators and many participants.
In comparison, however, it is sad that we come out to support the LGBTQ community in such numbers but can’t show up for the Memorial Day parade to honor the veterans who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
Richard Townsend
Portland
