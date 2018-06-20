A rabid fox has attacked a woman on Woodland Drive in Brunswick, inflicting significant wounds on her legs, according to police.
Rabies was also found in a skunk that attacked two dogs, both of whom are quarantined to see if they show symptoms, on High Street, according to a message posted by the animal control officer on the Brunswick Police Department’s Facebook page on Wednesday. The message didn’t say when the attacks occurred, or give the identify or condition of the woman who was attacked.
No one from the department was available to comment on the rabies cases Wednesday night. In the Facebook post, the animal control officer warned residents to vaccinate their pets, stay away from wildlife and call police if they see an animal acting aggressively.
