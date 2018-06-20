BASKETBALL

The Charlotte Hornets agreed to trade eight-time All-Star center Dwight Howard to the Brooklyn Nets for center Timofey Mozgov and two second-round draft picks, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The Hornets will get the Nets’ second-round pick Thursday night (45th overall) and a second-round pick in 2021, the person said.

Howard, 32, is due to make $23.8 million this season, the final year of his contract.

• The NBA will return to London with a regular-season game between the Washington Wizards and the New York Knicks on Jan. 17.

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS’ LACROSSE: Nine players from southern Maine were named 2018 Maine Area US Lacrosse All-Americans.

Falmouth senior defender Brendan Hickey is the lone repeat selection. He is joined on this year’s list by juniors Aiden Glover of Brunswick, Riley Reed of Falmouth, Cooper Mehlhorn of South Portland, C.J. LaBreck of Thornton Academy and Miles Lipton of Waynflete; and seniors Finnegan Raymond of Cape Elizabeth, Noah Edborg of Thornton Academy and Hank Duvall of Waynflete.

Finn Cawley of Cheverus was honored with the Maine US Lacrosse Bob Scott Award for his service to his team, school and community. Windham’s Peter Small was named Maine US Lacrosse Coach of the Year.

Receiving US Lacrosse All-Academic recognition were Cawley, Max Gramins of Brunswick, Henry Farnham of Falmouth, Michael Guertler of Yarmouth, Alden Balboni of Messalonskee, Tommy McCarthy of York, Spencer Frahn of Edward Little and Chandler Bilodeau and Wyatt LeBlanc of Thornton Academy.

GOLF

U.S. OPEN: Phil Mickelson apologized in a statement four days after intentionally violating golf rules by hitting a moving ball on the green at the U.S. Open, saying his frustration got the best of him.

OBIT: Hall of Fame golfer Hubert Green, who won a U.S. Open playing portions of the final round despite a threat against his life, has died after battling throat cancer. He was 71.

TENNIS

QUEEN’S CLUB: Top-seeded Marin Cilic set up a quarterfinal with Sam Querrey after coming from a set down to beat Gilles Muller 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in London.

BASEBALL

REGENCY MORTGAGE LEAGUE: Noah Lewis and Jacob Kulig combined for a one-hitter in the opening game, and Gus Lappin, Caden Horton and Anthony Perron combined for a matching one-hitter in the second game as South Portland (4-0) outscored Spectrum Medical Partners (0-4), 8-0 and 12-2, at Cape Elizabeth.

Hunter Owen launched a two-run homer for South Portland in the first game. Noah Driefus drove home two runs in the second game.

EMPIRE LEAGUE: Daniel Dominguez singled home two runs during a four-run eighth inning as the Old Orchard Beach Surge (5-2) ran their winning streak to five games with an 8-4 extra-inning victory over the Plattsburgh RedBirds (2-5) in the first game of a doubleheader.

The RedBirds snapped the streak with an 8-2 victory in the second game in Plattsburgh, New York.

NECBL: Jake Alu’s double in the bottom of the ninth scored Jake Dexter and Carmine Pagano to give the Sanford Mainers (8-3) a 4-3 win against the North Adams SteepleCats (4-9) in Sanford.

