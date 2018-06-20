NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton lined a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the New York Yankees erased a five-run deficit to beat the Seattle Mariners 7-5 on Wednesday night.

Gary Sanchez tied the score with a two-run homer in the eighth, and the Yankees went on to complete their largest comeback victory of the season.

Didi Gregorius singled with two outs in the ninth and Stanton hammered an 0-2 breaking ball from reliever Ryan Cook (1-1). The slugger knew it was gone the moment he connected, and he took a little jump at the plate and pumped his arm before tossing his bat aside.

The drive soared a projected 453 feet for Stanton’s first walk-off homer with the Yankees — his previous one came on April 18, 2014, for the Marlins (also vs. Seattle). He was mobbed by teammates and doused as he crossed the plate, throwing his helmet into the air and smiling from ear to ear.

New York is a season-high 27 games above .500 with the majors’ best record at 49-22. The Yankees have won 9 of 11 against Seattle (46-28) and will try for a three-game series sweep Thursday afternoon.

The Mariners have lost three straight for the first time since April 17-19 against the World Series champion Astros.

INDIANS 12, WHITE SOX 0: Corey Kluber became the first pitcher with 11 wins this season and Jose Ramirez and Jason Kipnis hit three-run homers as Cleveland won at home.

Reigning AL Cy Young winner Kluber (11-3) allowed only a second-inning single past third base by Omar Narvaez and a third-inning walk to Charlie Tilson in seven dominant innings.

The right-hander struck out seven and retired the last 14 batters before giving way to George Kontos to begin the eighth. Josh Tomlin surrendered a double to Jose Abreu in the ninth before completing the combined two-hitter.

Kluber now has one more victory than Washington’s Max Scherzer and the Yankees’ Luis Severino.

Ramirez put the Indians ahead 3-0 in the first with his team-high 22nd home run off starter Reynaldo Lopez (2-5). He also extended his on-base streak to a career-high 28 games, scored three times and stole a base.

Kipnis’ three-run shot and Edwin Encarnacion’s two-run double were part of a six-run sixth against Bruce Rondon that pushed the lead to 11-0.

Yonder Alonso added three hits and Yan Gomes doubled twice for Cleveland, which swept the three-game series by a 24-5 margin. The Indians have won 17 of their last 21 games against Chicago at Progressive Field, including all six this season.

The White Sox matched their longest losing streak of 2018 at seven and fell to a season-low 25 games under .500. Manager Rick Renteria was ejected by home plate umpire Will Little in the sixth for arguing a strikeout.

Right-hander Lopez allowed five runs, four earned, in 41/3 innings and is 0-3 with an 8.31 ERA in three career starts against Cleveland.

Brantley was caught stealing in the third, ending the Indians’ franchise-record run of 23 successful stolen base attempts dating back to May 23.

ASTROS 5, RAYS 1: Jose Altuve homered twice, including the last of three straight by the Astros in the sixth inning, to lift Houston over visiting Tampa Bay.

The game was tied in the bottom of the sixth when George Springer’s 15th homer this season made it 2-1. Two pitches later Alex Bregman sent an 87 mph slider from Rays’ starter Nathan Eovaldi (1-3) into the seats in left field for his 11th home run.

But the Astros weren’t done yet, as Altuve put one on the train tracks atop left field for the second time t to push the lead to 4-1. It was the first time the Astros had hit three home runs in a row since May 2, 2008 when Miguel Tejada, Lance Berkman and Carlos Lee did it against the Milwaukee Brewers.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 4, DODGERS 0: Jon Lester won his fifth straight start, Javier Baez backed him with three hits and two runs, and Chicago beat visiting Los Angeles.

Lester (9-2) gave up five hits over seven innings. Baez had two doubles, a triple and a steal. He also made some solid plays at shortstop and second base.

PHILLIES 4, CARDINALS 3: Odubel Herrera hit a tie-breaking, solo homer in the seventh inning, Cesar Hernandez hit a two-run homer in Philadelphia’s home win.

Yadier Molina hit a pair of homers for the Cardinals – both off Phillies starter Jake Arrieta.

Philadelphia’s beleaguered bullpen tossed three scoreless innings after Arrieta had another so-so outing. Edubray Ramos (2-0) got five outs and Adam Morgan retired the last two batters with the tying run on second for his first career save.

The Phillies took 2 of 3 to win a series against the Cards for the first time since August 2014.

Arrieta gave up three runs and four hits in six innings to remain winless in June after posting a 0.90 ERA in five starts in May. Arrieta, who is earning $30 million this season as part of a three-year, $75 million contract, has a 6.97 ERA in four starts this month.

GIANTS 6, MARLINS 5: Brandon Belt had three hits, Gorkys Hernandez added a two-run single during a five-run sixth inning and San Francisco beat visiting Miami.

INTERLEAGUE

REDS 5, TIGERS 3: Scooter Gennett hit a tying two-run homer, and Eugenio Suarez also connected on the next pitch – a hit originally ruled a double but changed to a homer on review – as Cincinnati rallied to win at home.

BLUE JAYS 5, BRAVES 4: J.A. Happ pitched a season-high 81/3 innings to win his fifth straight decision and Kendrys Morales hit a two-run home run as host Toronto beat Atlanta.

ATHLETICS 12, PADRES 4: Light-hitting Franklin Barreto connected for a 424-foot, three-run home run, one of five long balls Oakland hit in routing host San Diego.

Josh Phegley, Mark Canha, Matt Olson and Jed Lowrie also went deep for Oakland.

