NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mike Vrabel has been around the NFL long enough to know that he will have some growing pains as a first-time head coach.

His goal with the Tennessee Titans is pretty basic.

Don’t make the same mistake twice.

“There’s going to be a lot of things that are going to come up for the first time …,” Vrabel said Wednesday. “I’m going to make mistakes. I’m not going to make too many of them, hopefully, and not make the same mistake twice. And learn from the mistake and be able to ask for advice.”

Vrabel seemingly has been destined to be an NFL head coach for years, even during his 14-year career as a linebacker with Pittsburgh, New England and Kansas City.

The only question after Vrabel started coaching – first as an assistant at his alma mater at Ohio State and then with the Houston Texans – was which team would hire him first.

The Titans tried men with prior experience as NFL head coaches in Ken Whisenhunt and Mike Mularkey. Whisenhunt was fired in November 2015 with a 3-20 record, while Mularkey was fired in January despite consecutive 9-7 seasons and the franchise’s first playoff victory in 14 years.

Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk and General Manager Jon Robinson, who first met Vrabel when both men worked in New England, hired Vrabel as the team’s 19th head coach five days after firing Mularkey.

Vrabel filled his coaching staff with a combination of experience and youth. He convinced Matt LaFleur, who also interviewed for the Titans’ head coaching job, to be his offensive coordinator and lured Dean Pees out of retirement to be his defensive coordinator.

Pees, who coached Vrabel in New England, said he always knew Vrabel would be a great coach someday even if he didn’t know if it would be in college or the NFL.

“The thing about Mike he’s everything that you expect and want out of a player,” Pees said.

“He’s tough, he’s an overachiever, he’s smart as heck. He’s got an incredible work ethic, so when I’m watching him and watching his style of coaching, I’m not surprised one bit at any of it, to be honest with you.”

PATRIOTS: Tom Brady, who turns 41 on Aug. 3, addressed retirement speculation in an interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, saying “I think about it more than I used to. I think I’m seeing there’s definitely an end coming, sooner rather than later.”

Yet on an ESPN Instagram post that featured the quote, Brady commented, “cuarenta y cinco,” which is the number 45 in Spanish, accompanied with three monkey emojis.

The comment suggests he wants to play until 45, which he has said in the past, and seems to be Brady trying to quell the fire he fueled when he said retirement was “sooner rather than later.”

Brady has two years remaining on his contract and is coming off an MVP season in which the Patriots lost the Super Bowl to the Eagles. Brady threw for 505 yards and three touchdowns in the game.

GIANTS: The New York Giants added the title of vice president of football operations to the duties of assistant general manager Kevin Abrams.

General Manager Dave Gettleman, who is undergoing treatment for lymphoma, made the announcement Wednesday. Abrams has been with the Giants since 1999.

NFLPA: Doug Whaley, a former general manager of the Buffalo Bills, is taking over as the NFL Players Association’s director of college scouting.

Whaley will oversee the recruitment, evaluation and selection of draft-eligible prospects to compete at the annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

BRONCOS: The home stadium in Denver will be known as Broncos Stadium at Mile High while the team continues to look for a new naming-rights sponsor.

The team announced the temporary name change Wednesday following a vote by the district that oversees the taxpayer-built stadium.

