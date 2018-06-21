Open Houses will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. today, Sunday June 24, at 26 Beaver Pond Road and at 5 Independence Circle.

BRUNSWICK – In a challenging, low-inventory market for buyers, what could be more welcome than a new neighborhood of fine, affordable houses in southern Maine?

Meet The Homes at Brunswick Landing. After more than a dozen years of careful planning, the project has come to fruition. The initiative could not be more timely, and represents an unprecedented opportunity.

The Landing was formerly part of Naval Air Station Brunswick, and that heritage confers certain advantages, beginning with an established neighborhood. The convenient location is 5 minutes to Cook’s Corner and Interstate 295 access; three miles from Bowdoin College and downtown Brunswick’s restaurants and other attractions; and a half-hour commute to Portland or Augusta.

These 120 acres offer an exemplary, family-friendly lifestyle in a village environment. There is no “through” traffic, only local. Miles of sidewalks, and 13.7 miles of trails, ensure great walkability. Mature trees are everywhere; green space is very generous. There are many playgrounds; a basketball court, and a nine-hole golf course, Mere Creek Golf Club; you can walk to The Landing YMCA.

The homes are quality-built, either c. 1960, or in 2004. All have been, or are being, renovated to suit modern design preferences, and to provide contemporary comforts, such as the radiant heat in the Woodland Village townhouses.

• This townhouse condominium, 26 Beaver Pond Road, is one of 94 in the Woodland Village. It is a four-bedroom, 2.5-bath, 1,750-square-foot home, listed at $250,000. There are also three bedroom, 2.5-bath options, offered at $240,000. Most of the designs include master suites.

Floor plans are open-concept, and versatile; kitchens are well-appointed. This unit includes a den / bonus room that opens to a patio and a back yard screened by woods.

• At Independence Circle, in the Brunswick Garden section, are 30 duplexes (or “half houses”). Their vintage character, e.g. 3-inch maple flooring, is complemented by adroit updates such as LVT floors in the kitchen and baths, and new interior paint throughout. The three-bedroom, 1.5-bath houses are offered at $175,000.

• Like the two properties detailed above, the three-bedroom, two-bath ranches on Intrepid Street have an attached, one-vehicle garage, with a storage room. They are listed at $220,000.

In late July, ground will be broken for 40 new-construction, two-bedroom single-level, and three-bedroom multi-level, condominiums. All will have two-car garages, and master bedrooms suites on the main level. Four-season sunrooms are optional. Prices will begin at $290,000 for the two-bedroom single-level homes, $325,000 for the three-bedroom townhouse styles. A second, new-construction phase is planned for the future.

For more information on Brunswick Landing opportunities, please contact Sue Spann (725-1967, [email protected]); or Lula Hansen (837-2363, [email protected]) of RE/MAX Riverside in Topsham; and visit brunswicklandinghomes.com, and brunswicklandingcondos.com.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.