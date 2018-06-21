A Caribou man has been sentenced to five years in prison for possessing child pornography.
Ryan T. Card, 22, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Bangor, according to a written statement from Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Ruge.
Card pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography on February 27.
Court records show that between November 2016 and April 2017, Card had images of child pornography on his cell phone, Ruge said. At least one image, which he sought out and downloaded from online storage accounts, depicted a child under the age of 12, Ruge said.
In addition to imprisonment, Card was sentenced to 20 years of supervised release, according to Ruge.
Card was investigated as part of Project Safe Childhood, a 12-year-old national initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.
