ROCKLAND — A 20-year-old Cushing man who is accused of making threats against Oceanside High School in March was arrested this week and charged with violating a condition of his release by using drugs.

Thomas E. Sawyer was ordered held without bail during his initial appearance in Knox County Unified Court on Wednesday.

“The court is concerned about the potential public safety risk,” Judge Paul Mathews said. Sawyer had been free on $1,500 unsecured bail following his arrest on a terrorizing charge on March 10.

Sawyer was arrested on the bail violation charge Monday and will remain held at the Knox County Jail until a hearing is held to determine whether bail should be revoked.

He tested positive for MDMA, methamphetamine, amphetamine, marijuana and alcohol, Deputy District Attorney Jeffrey Baroody said. Sawyer admitted to using cocaine and the other drugs, except methamphetamine, Baroody said.

Bail conditions for the terrorizing charge included that he not be on any Regional School Unit 13 properties and he must not have contact with two teenage girls listed in the court document. He also was prohibited from using drugs or alcohol.

Police said in March that Sawyer made threatening statements on social media against the high school. Officers investigated and Thomas was arrested. The motion to revoke his bail filed Wednesday stated that he made threats of committing a school shooting.

Three months after Sawyer’s arrest in March, another school shooting threat led to a lockdown at all RSU 13 schools.

In that case, Brandon Luzzi, 62, of Thomaston Street, continues to undergo mental health evaluation and treatment and has not been charged with a crime.

Police say he told a friend that he heard voices in his head telling him to “do a school shooting.” The friend notified police the morning of May 29, prompting the lockdown at schools in Rockland and surrounding communities while officers confronted and detained Luzzi. After obtaining a search warrant, police seized seven guns, mostly hunting weapons, from his home, along with various types of ammunition.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.