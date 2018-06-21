Fryeburg police are asking for help with information about a hit-and-run incident in which a pedestrian was injured Wednesday.
A 43-year-old man was walking on River Street toward East Conway Road about 10:50 a.m. when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
The impact threw the man into a ditch. He sustained injuries to his head, legs and shoulder, which are non-life threatening, said Fryeburg Police Chief Joshua Potvin.
“We are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has any information to please bring it to our attention,” Potvin said.
Fryeburg police can be reached at 935-3323.
