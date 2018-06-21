Election 2018

How vote totals changed in the ranked-choice Democratic gubernatorial race

This chart shows how votes were redistributed among candidates in the 2018 Democratic primary for Maine governor during the ranked-choice tabulation Wednesday. On Election Day, voters ranked candidates in order of preference. During the retabulation, losing candidates were gradually eliminated and their votes redistributed to the voters’ next choice. The first candidate to top 50 percent wins.