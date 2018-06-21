Here’s a crazy thought: What if we elected someone who believes that every single American deserves affordable health care, and that Medicare for all is the way to get there?

Someone who believes that providing student-debt relief is one of the best ways to stimulate the economy.

Someone who believes that we should support small businesses, not megacorporations.

Someone who believes that in a country of immense income inequality, it’s time for the ultra-wealthy to pay their share.

Someone who believes in the dignity of all people, regardless of documentation.

Someone who believes that protecting our environment is paramount to our continued existence.

Someone who understands that we face great challenges but believes that together, we can meet them.

That is Zak Ringelstein, Maine’s Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate.

Zak is a millennial, a progressive Democrat, a former public-school educator, an entrepreneur, a father, a brother, a son, a husband – he is all of these things and more. Zak’s platform is pretty simple: You can’t be a representative of the people if you take money from corporations, special interests and political action committees, so he’s not taking their money.

With the victory of ranked-choice voting, the people of Maine spoke again to Augusta and the nation, in a loud, clear voice: We are tired of politics as usual. This isn’t the first step in this journey. Nor is it the last. It is merely a stepping-stone to get us where we want to be as a state and as a country.

I urge my fellow Mainers to go out to an event, meet Zak and talk to him, and you’ll soon realize what I did back in February: Zak Ringelstein is the person I want representing my interests in Washington, D.C.

Davey Getchell

Westbrook

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.