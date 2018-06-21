GOLF

Shawn Warren of Cape Elizabeth was one of 20 golfers to qualify for the PGA Championship after competing in the PGA Professional Championship, which finished Wednesday in Seaside, California.

Warren, whose home course is Falmouth Country Club, tied with eight others for 16th place and birdied the first playoff hole to clinch his spot in the PGA Championship, which will be played Aug. 9-12 at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.

Warren, 33, finished the 72-hole tournament at 3-over 291. He made two eagles in the third round while shooting a 68 that moved him into second place, then shot a 78 in the final round.

PGA: Defending champion Jordan Spieth shot a 7-under 63 on Thursday to match Zach Johnson for the first-round lead at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Rory McIlroy missed a 13-foot putt for par on the final hole that would have given him a share of the lead and finished in a three-way tie for third place with Brian Harmon and Peter Malnati.

Brooks Koepka followed his second straight U.S. Open victory with a 68.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Sebastien Gros carded a 4-under 68 in windy conditions to lead by one shot after the opening round of the BMW International Open at Pulheim, Germany.

TRACK AND FIELD

U.S. CHAMPIONSHIPS: Rachel Schneider of Sanford advanced to the 1,500-meter final and Isaiah Harris of Lewiston won his first-round heat in the 800 on Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa.

Schneider finished second in her heat in 4 minutes, 10.64 seconds as she earned a spot in the final at 4:46 p.m. Saturday. Schneider is also entered in the 5,000 on Sunday.

Harris, the reigning NCAA champion in the 800, won the first of four heats in 1:48.71.

He’ll race again at 8:05 p.m. Friday. The final is at 4:13 p.m. Sunday.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The league is expected to suspend Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston for at least three games without pay for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The suspension, which could be announced as early as Friday, stems from an NFL investigation started eight months ago after a female Uber driver in Scottsdale, Arizona, accused Winston of groping her during a ride on March 16, 2016.

Winston will be allowed to participate in training camp and all four preseason games.

TENNIS

BIRMINGHAM CLASSIC: Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza’s preparations for the defense of her big title took a blow when she lost in the second round to Barbora Strycova, 6-2, 6-4 in England.

GERRY WEBER OPEN: Defending champion Roger Federer overcame two match points against Benoit Paire to reach the quarterfinals at Halle, Germany, with a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7) win.

BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEGION: Brogan McDonald hit a two-run homer, Hunter Owen had an RBI double, and Yankee Ford used an eight-run second inning to pull away in a 16-3 victory over Topsham Post at South Portland.

REGENCY MORTGAGE SUMMER LEAGUE: Corey Labreck pitched a six-hitter with five strikeouts, and Bonny Eagle (7-1) used an eight-run seventh to beat Falmouth 12-2 in the first game of a doubleheader. Falmouth (3-6) won the second game 2-1.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.