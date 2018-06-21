NEW YORK — Aaron Judge and Miguel Andujar hit two-run homers off James Paxton in the first inning that sent the New York Yankees over the Seattle Mariners 4-3 Thursday for a three-game sweep.

Luis Severino and the Yankees boosted the best record in the majors to 50-22. They’ve won four in a row and 17 of 21. Seattle has lost a season-high four straight.

New York launched eight homers in the sweep and tops baseball with 122 long balls. Giancarlo Stanton homered in the first two games of the series and almost added another, but center fielder Mitch Haniger jumped to reach above the wall to rob him in the opening inning.

Severino (11-2) wasn’t at his best. He gave up Kyle Seager’s two-run homer in the second and permitted eight hits overall, matching a season high. He was pulled with two outs in the sixth after Ben Gamel’s RBI single cut Seattle’s deficit to one run.

Severino improved to 7-0 at home this season. David Robertson and Dellin Betances protected the lead, and Aroldis Chapman struck out Dee Gordon on three pitches with a runner on second for his 22nd save in 23 chances.

Paxton (6-2) had been 5-0 in 10 starts since April, including a no-hitter at Toronto. He went five innings and threw 107 pitches, the same total as Severino.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ROCKIES 6, METS 4: Nolan Arenado homered for the third straight game and drove in five runs to lead Colorado to a win in Denver.

Arenado also doubled to back another strong outing from Kyle Freeland (7-6). Freeland has pitched at least six innings in 10 of his last 11 starts and has emerged as the team’s most reliable starter.

Arenado had just two home runs in his first 15 games of June, but has four in his last seven. He put the Rockies ahead 3-1 with a three-run homer in the first off Steven Matz (3-5), his 16th of the season.

REDS 6, CUBS 2: Jesse Winker hit his first career grand slam during a big sixth-inning rally, putting Matt Harvey in line for his second win for host Cincinnati.

The Reds sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six times in the sixth, matching their biggest inning of the season.

DIAMONDBACKS 9, PIRATES 3: Ketel Marte and Alex Avila each hit a two-run homer and Arizona scored eight runs in the first three innings to power its way to a win at Pittsburgh.

Marte’s blast capped a three-run first, and Avila’s shot in the third extended the NL West-leading Diamondbacks’ advantage to 8-0.

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 4, ORIOLES 2: Juan Soto hit a tie-breaking two-run double in the eighth inning, and host Washington beat Baltimore in the deciding matchup of a three-game interleague series between neighboring rivals.

Anthony Rendon homered for the Nationals, who received seven strong innings from starter Max Scherzer and flawless work from their bullpen.

Bryce Harper led off the eighth with a double off Mychal Givens (0-4) and Trea Turner followed with a single. After Rendon struck out, Soto hit a liner into the gap in left-center.

Soto, a 19-year-old rookie, is batting .326 with 16 RBI in 28 games.

Newcomer Kelvin Herrera (1-0) pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning and Sean Doolittle got three straight outs for his 20th save in 21 tries.

NOTES

MARINERS: Seattle has seen a whole new side of Ichiro Suzuki.

The former star player-turned-team executive showed up on the bench at Yankee Stadium in disguise, wearing a fake bushy mustache, shades and hoodie for the first inning Thursday.

Because he’s not a player or coach, the 44-year-old Suzuki isn’t allowed in the dugout during games under Major League Baseball rules. But Associated Press photographer Bill Kostroun spotted Suzuki watching from the back row of the dugout.

The get-up was similar to what Bobby Valentine wore to sneak back onto the bench in 1999 after getting ejected while managing the Mets. Suzuki moved into his new role last month and joked that he might slip into a Bobby V-style disguise someday.

MARLINS: Pitcher Dan Straily was suspended for five games for intentionally throwing a pitch at San Francisco’s Buster Posey while warnings were in place for both teams.

Major League Baseball also suspended Marlins Manager Don Mattingly for one game and fined Straily and Mattingly undisclosed amounts.

CARDINALS: The team placed right-hander Michael Wacha on the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique strain.

