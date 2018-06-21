WATERVILLE — Mayor Nick Isgro issued an order vetoing a $41.9 million city budget that includes an 8.3 percent tax increase on Thursday.

In a memorandum posted to his mayoral Facebook page, Isgro also listed suggestions for things that can be cut from the budget, including funding for all newly created positions in the school budget, $30,000 from the paving budget and a reduction of $20,000 from the fire department.

He also proposed reducing a six percent pay increase for school district employees to three percent and transferring $274,000 from a fund for the municipal pool to the general fund and eliminating or downscaling plans to put in a new slide at the pool.

“After receiving many phone calls and having many conversations with so many of you who have let me know that this was the action you wished me to take as your representative, I spent a few moments this morning going around the city gathering signatures as a symbolic showing to the City Council that there is support from you the People of Waterville, from all areas of the city and from all walks of life for this action,” Isgro said in the Facebook post including the memorandum.

“I stand committed to working with the City Council at taking an additional look at the city budget both to get the enormous increase to taxpayers down this year, but also to set the stage for preventative measures going into next year.”

The memorandum also includes suggestions for changing the city budget process to start one year in advance, explore the cost of privatizing some city functions, working with nonprofits to “create a fair fee structure for excessive use of city services,” and hiring a consultant to review the way the city is operating and ensure efficiencies.

Isgro’s veto was anticipated after the mayor promised to reject any city budget that includes a more than three percent tax increase. He also encouraged residents to support him in a recent recall election, saying he would ensure a minimal property tax increase if he was not recalled.

City councilors on Tuesday unanimously approved the proposed $41.9 million budget as Isgro criticized the way the budget process works and said officials should start with an amount the city can live with and tell department heads to not come to the council with budgets more than that number.

Isgro has also faced pressure to give specific suggestions on what can be trimmed from the budget to reduce the tax burden, something he had not done until Thursday.

“Thanks to all who reach out,” Isgro wrote. “As always I enjoy hearing from you. As I’ve stated before I take your support as a down payment on the difficult work of creating a once again vibrant city to live, work, and play for all of Waterville’s residents, not simply those that can afford to hang on.”

This story will be updated.

