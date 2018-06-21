Westbrook police have charged two people with supplying the fentanyl that killed a 30-year-old Hollis man in March.
Police charged Brandon Steele, 24, with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs. Also charged was Talisha Goodine-Mitchell, 31, who is facing one count of aggravated furnishing in scheduled drugs. Both charges are Class A felonies punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
The overdose occurred March 7 at a home on Cottage Street in Westbrook, where Steven Reali Jr. was found unresponsive. He died two days later at Maine Medical Center in Portland from an apparent overdose of fentanyl.
Both Goodine-Mitchell and Steele were already held at the Cumberland County jail on unrelated charges. They were booked on the new charges Wednesday.
This story will be updated.
