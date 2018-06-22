A 24-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to an arm on Church Street on Southport Island on Thursday night. Police made one arrest.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a shooting at 3 Church St. at 10:48 p.m.

The woman was taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. The wound to her right arm was not considered life threatening.

A 38-year-old man was taken to LincolnHealth – Miles campus in Damariscotta and treated for injuries he suffered in the fight. Those injuries also were not considered life threatening.

Allan F. Wigglesworth, 34, of Thomaston, was taken into custody and charged with felony elevated aggravated assault, aggravated assault and aggravated criminal trespass. Wigglesworth and two other adults were at the home at the time of the incident. The firearm, a .22-caliber rifle, was recovered at the scene.

Wigglesworth and the two victims knew each other, police said. The incident is believed to be related to domestic violence, based upon the relationship between the suspect and the female victim. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

