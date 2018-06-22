Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain did not have any narcotics in his system when he died earlier this month, according to French investigators.

The award-winning “Parts Unknown” host was found hanging in his bathroom in a luxury hotel room in France on June 8. Police at the time ruled his death a suicide by hanging, but said they would continue to look into the matter – including whether he’d been under the influence of any substances at the time.

Christian de Rocquigny, the local prosecutor leading the investigation, told The New York Times the only substance uncovered in the toxicology report was a non-narcotic medicine in a “therapeutic dose.”

The 61-year-old chef had been in Kaysersberg – a small village in the Alsace region of France – filming his CNN show with fellow chef and his French-born friend, Eric Ripert.

Bourdain did not arrive for breakfast with Ripert on the morning of June 8, prompting a receptionist to check on his well-being. The hotel staff member was the one who discovered the body.

The late culinary star was cremated in France and his remains were sent to his younger brother.

Bourdain had been candid when it came to his history of substance abuse and struggles to find happiness.

In February, Bourdain told People he used to be a “heroin addict, for sure, and I was a cocaine addict, for sure, but I never stopped drinking.”

He entered rehab in the early ’90s after spending the decade prior bouncing between jobs at New York city restaurants as he struggled with his addictions.

Bourdain last winter told The New Yorker he used to skim his carpet for paint chips and then smoke them, hoping they were remnants of crack.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.