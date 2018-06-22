CROMWELL, Conn. — Brian Harman shot a 4-under 66 on Friday to move to 10-under par and watched that hold up for the second-round lead in the Travelers Championship, thanks in part to a 10-second rule.

Harman finished a stroke ahead of Matt Jones and first round co-leader Zach Johnson, who lost a stroke during his round of 68 when his birdie putt hung on the lip of the cup at the third hole for longer than the maximum allowed 10 seconds before falling in, giving him a par.

“After 10 seconds, the ball was moving and at that point even if the ball is moving, it’s deemed to be at rest, because it’s on the lip,” Johnson said. “Don’t ask me why.”

Harman had his short game working for the second consecutive day, taking 26 putts after needing only 23 during the first round.

“The putter has been really good so far, but I’ve been in position a lot,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of good looks at it. I’m just able to put a little pressure on the course right now, which is nice.”

Jones hit 16 of 18 greens for the second consecutive day, following up his first round 65 with a 66.

Bryson DeChambeau (66), Paul Casey (67) and Russell Henley (65) were two strokes back.

But Johnson, who started on the 10th tee, had the day’s most interesting round, which included just two birdies, but one amazing par save. He hit the ball into the TPC River Highland’s signature lake on No. 17, dropped across the water near the 16th tee box and then put his third shot within 8 feet of the hole from 234 yards away.

“You can’t hit that shot and then not make that putt,” he said. “It felt good to get away with that four. That’s as good an up and down as I’ve ever witnessed or performed.”

TOUR CHAMPIONS: Steve Stricker made himself at home at the top of the leaderboard on a rainy and breezy day at the American Family Insurance Championship at Madison, Wisconsin.

The hometown star and tournament host shot an 8-under 64 at University Ridge to take a one-stroke lead over 63-year-old Brad Bryant. Stricker birdied five of the first eight holes, bogeyed the par-5 ninth, and birdied Nos. 11, 12, 13 and 16.

John Daly, Colin Montgomerie and Steve Flesch shot 67.

LPGA: Former Arkansas star Gaby Lopez shot a career-low 8-under 63 to take the first-round lead in the NW Arkansas Championship at Rogers, Arkansas.

Lopez, a three-time All-American for the Razorbacks, matched her career best by finishing at 8 under – doing so after missing the cut in her last two tournaments. Lopez began the tournament at Pinnacle Country Club ranked 136th in the world but finished just two shots off the course record of 10 under in her third year on the LPGA Tour.

Moriya Jutanugarn was a stroke back along with Minjee Lee, Catriona Matthew, Nasa Hataoka, Lizette Salas, Mirim Lee and Aditi Ashok.

