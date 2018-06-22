NEW YORK — Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna has agreed to a suspension through Aug. 4 under baseball’s domestic violence policy, discipline that will cause him to miss about half of the season.

Osuna has not pitched since May 6, two days before he was put on administrative leave when he was charged with one count of assault in Toronto.

Major League Baseball said Friday the suspension is retroactive to May 8 and covers 75 games.

Osuna will wind up missing 89 days, which would cost him about $2.54 million of his $5.3 million salary.

ATHLETICS: Oakland activated outfielder Matt Joyce from the 10-day disabled list and optioned outfielder Jake Smolinski to Triple-A Nashville.

WHITE SOX: Right fielder Avisail Garcia was activated from the 10-day disabled list after missing two months because of a strained right hamstring.

DODGERS: Clayton Kershaw is set to make a surprise return from the disabled list Saturday night, starting in a marquee matchup against New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom.

Kershaw has been sidelined since June 1 with a lower back strain. The three-time Cy Young Award winner and 2014 NL MVP originally was scheduled to make a rehab start Saturday with Triple-A Oklahoma City at Omaha, but heavy rain in the forecast caused the Dodgers to change plans.

PIRATES: Pittsburgh put veteran catcher Francisco Cervelli on the seven-day concussion disabled list.

Cervelli left the June 9 game against the Cubs at Chicago in the fourth inning after being struck on the helmet and left of his jaw by a foul tip off the bat of Jason Heyward.

NATIONALS: Slugger Bryce Harper will participate in the Home Run Derby if he makes the National League All-Star team.

The All-Star Game will be held July 17 at Nationals Park.

The 25-year-old Harper is second in the voting among National League outfielders behind Nick Markakis of the Braves. The top three in the voting will be starters.

MARLINS: Right-hander Jose Urena was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder impingement, the latest setback in a disappointing season for the team’s Opening-Day starter.

Urena is 2-9 with a 4.40 ERA. He had a shutout through five innings in his most recent start Wednesday at San Francisco and then gave up five runs in the sixth and took the loss.

He complained afterward that he felt something wrong with his arm.

