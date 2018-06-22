ST. PETERSBURG. Fla. — Six Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a five-hitter, and the Rays beat the New York Yankees 2-1 Friday night.

Utilizing a bullpen day, the Rays improved to 14-31 against teams with a .500 or better record with the victory over the team with the majors’ best record.

Winner Ryan Yarbrough (6-3) entered in the second and allowed one hit in 31/3 scoreless innings. Sergio Romo worked the ninth for his fifth save in nine chances.

Willy Adames put the Rays ahead 1-0 with a run-scoring single off CC Sabathia (4-3) in the fourth. Sabathia allowed two runs and nine hits in 51/3 innings.

Tampa Bay went up 2-0 in the fifth on C.J. Cron’s sacrifice fly, a drive with two on that Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton snared with a leaping catch at the wall.

The Rays wasted a chance to extend the lead in the sixth when Johnny Field struck out on a failed third-strike bunt attempt with two on and Matt Duffy hit a two-out grounder with the bases loaded to complete a 12-pitch at-bat against Adam Warren.

Aaron Judge made it 2-1 on a seventh-inning RBI single off Chaz Roe. Jose Alvarado prevented further damage by getting a two-out grounder from Didi Gregorius with runners on second and third.

New York Left fielder Brett Gardner went 2 for 5 after missing the previous five games due to right knee soreness.

ATHLETICS, WHITE SOX SPLIT: Lucas Giolito pitched into the eighth inning before Xavier Cedeno worked out of a jam, and host Chicago snapped an eight-game losing streak by beating Oakland 6-4 to salvage a doubleheader split.

The White Sox bounced back after getting pounded 11-2 behind a pair of three-run homers by Franklin Barreto. They stopped their worst skid since a nine-game rut last July and ended Oakland’s season-high win streak at five.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 5, METS 2: Cody Bellinger hit a grand slam to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning and Los Angeles won at New York behind Alex Wood’s effective pitching.

Yasiel Puig added a solo home run in the ninth, and the defending NL champions won their 10th straight against the Mets dating to May 2016. Los Angeles has outscored New York 75-20 in those games, winning each of the past eight by at least three runs – a first in Dodgers history against any opponent, according to STATS.

Wood (3-5) outdueled Zack Wheeler, allowing two runs and six hits in six innings to win his second consecutive start. Wood struck out seven and walked one.

Jose Bautista hit his first homer for the Mets, a two-run shot off Wood in the sixth. An error by second baseman Max Muncy gave New York a chance in the eighth, but with runners at the corners Scott Alexander got Bautista to ground into an inning-ending double play on the next pitch.

PHILLIES 12, NATIONALS 2: Odubel Herrera homered for the fifth straight game and finished with four hits, helping Philadelphia rout host Washington.

REDS 6, CUBS 3: Eugenio Suarez hit a go-ahead homer off Jose Quintana in the fifth inning, and host Cincinnati held on for its fifth straight victory

Suarez’s two-run shot in the fifth inning off Quintana (6-6) gave him a team-high 16 homers and put the Reds ahead 4-3. Billy Hamilton and Joey Votto also singled home runs off Quintana, who had allowed only six earned runs in his last four starts combined.

