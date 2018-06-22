In cases of abuse, there is a scenario in which an abuser presents himself as a hero, or at least expects recognition, for stopping one specific abusive behavior.

Now, stopping one abusive behavior is a good step in the right direction.

It is necessary, but it is not sufficient, because abusive behavior causes psychological damage that also needs to be addressed – not to mention the fact that there is rarely only one abusive behavior at work.

There are three more things that the abuser needs to do to address some of the psychological damage, plus two things that they need to not do.

• Acknowledge that the abusive behavior caused harm.

• Take responsibility for your role in it.

• Apologize.

• Don’t deny (or diminish) what happened, that it was abusive or the role you played in it.

• Don’t blame the victim.

With an executive order, President Trump just stopped the abusive practice of separating immigrant children and families. Good.

The families who were traumatized by this abusive practice, as well as the American people, are still waiting for the acknowledgment, apology, taking responsibility, etc. But the highest priority right now is that there are almost 3,000 traumatized children – infants through teenagers – spread around the country, and they must be reunited with their desperate families, some of whom have already been deported. This humanitarian crisis is far from over.

Kelley McDaniel

Portland

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.