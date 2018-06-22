AUGUSTA — A former Oakland woman convicted of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old boy who was asleep at the time has lost her appeal before Maine’s high court.

A lawyer for Sarah Conway, 28, had argued that a jury had confusing instructions about “duress” when deciding whether to find the woman guilty.

Sarah Conway walks into her sentencing hearing Sept. 27, 2017, at Capital Judicial Center in Augusta. Maine's high court on Thursday affirmed her conviction. Staff file photo by Joe Phelan

But the Maine Supreme Judicial Court on Thursday affirmed the conviction.

Conway, most recently of Canaan, New Hampshire, admitted that the sexual assault occurred between December 2014-March 2015 in Oakland, but said she did it involuntarily because her boyfriend forcibly compelled her to do it.

She is serving an eight-year prison sentence and afterward will spend 18 years on supervised release.

Her former boyfriend, Stephen R. Smith, 38, is serving an initial 18-year unsuspended portion of a 30-year prison term for that and other crimes and then will be on probation.

