A man died shortly after noon Friday after he leapt from the Casco Bay Bridge onto the rocks at the end of Thomas Knight Park in South Portland.

South Portland Police Chief Edward Googins said no foul play is suspected in the death. He said police received reports of a man on the railing of the northbound span of the bridge, which heads into Portland, and he had apparently jumped by the time police arrived.

He said police were recovering the body early Friday afternoon and believe they had the man’s identity. If it’s confirmed, he said, the man’s family will be informed.

