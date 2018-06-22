NEW HIRES

Leanne Fiet joined Piper Shores as its first chief operating officer.

Fiet comes to Piper Shores with a distinguished career in health care management and executive leadership. She was previously the administrator at Parker Monroe, a nonprofit senior living and memory care community in New Jersey.

PROMOTIONS

The University of New England named Karen Pardue as dean of the Westbrook College of Health Professions.

Pardue served as interim dean of the college during the 2017-2018 academic year. She brings several years of curriculum development and assessment experience as well as faculty development and specialty accreditation expertise.

UNE also appointed Karen Houseknecht, Ph.D., as the associate provost for research and scholarship.

Houseknecht has served as the interim dean for the UNE College of Pharmacy since June 2017 and also serves as professor of pharmacology in the UNE College of Osteopathic Medicine.

The University of Maine appointed Dr. Eric C. Brown as interim president of the University of Maine at Farmington.

Brown has served as provost and vice president for academic affairs at UMF since December 2016. He has been a faculty member at UMF since 2003, serving as assistant professor of English, associate professor of English, and from 2012 to 2017 as professor of English.

Thos. Moser appointed former Bristol Seafood co-founder Darrell Pardy as vice president and chief operating officer.

Pardy co-founded Bristol Seafood LLC in 1992 and sold the company in 2016. He has served as chief financial officer for the last nine months.

