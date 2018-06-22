Things got emotional on a special edition of James Corden’s carpool karaoke on Thursday night when he and Paul McCartney drove around Liverpool while singing together.
The pair toured the U.K. city and a number of the Beatle’s old haunts, like Penny Lane, his family’s home, the church where McCartney was a choir boy and a pub he used to play.
McCartney opened up about the “most beautiful story” Corden ever heard in talking about his inspiration for the song “Let It Be.”
McCartney said he “had a dream in the ’60s where my mum, who died, came to me in the dream and was reassuring me, saying, ‘It’s going to be OK. Just let it be.’ “
Corden then shared that his first experience with the song was as a young boy when his grandfather and father sat him down to hear the “best song you’ve ever heard.”
“And I remember them playing me that,” Corden said of the song. “If my grandad was here right now, he’d get an absolute kick out of this.”
“He is,” McCartney said.
The episode ended on a much lighter note when McCartney surprised patrons of a local pub with an impromptu mini concert featuring “A Hard Day’s Night,” “Love Me Do,” “Back in the U.S.S.R.,” and “Hey Jude.”
