Renovations at the Portland Fire Department’s Allen Avenue station will begin this fall, nearly one year after a fire broke out inside the station’s kitchen.

City officials have been working for months on the new design, which is expected to be the model for any future station renovations. It will include a sprinkler system and fire alarm system, and will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The project is still under administrative review by planning officials but the permitting process is expected to be completed by August. The cost has not been determined.

“We’d like to thank the North Deering community for their patience as we’ve worked through the process to bring you a new, more modern fire station,” interim Fire Chief Keith Gautreau said in a statement. “Unfortunately, after the fire, it took some time to work out the insurance issues and perform the abatement. But we’re excited to get the renovation underway on a new facility that will not only work for both the men and women emergency responders in our department today, but those that will work for the department in the future.”

Last September, a fire inside the station’s kitchen caused significant damage and forced the station to close. The fire started in the kitchen after firefighters responded to a call and forgot to turn off the stove.

“Firefighters are human just like everyone else and sometimes mistakes occur when in a rush,” Fire Chief David Jackson said at the time. “In this instance, this crew was responding to a call and they thought the stove was properly turned off before leaving.”

The station’s resources were relocated to other areas while officials considered options at Allen Avenue.

A consultant’s review of all seven fire stations in Portland concluded that the Allen Avenue station was in the correct location and should be renovated.

The study also concluded that four other stations will need work, or replacement, soon.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.