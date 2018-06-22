Police are asking Rumford-area residents to be on the lookout for a man suspected of fatally shooting his wife in nearby Berlin, New Hampshire.

Maine State Police said Friday night that Denis Bisson, 52, is believed to be driving a silver, 2015 Toyota Tundra pickup with New Hampshire license plate “ALL-GD.” New Hampshire State Police have issued an arrest warrant for Bisson in connection with the death of his wife.

Denis Bisson Photo courtesy of Maine State Police Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Bisson is described as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. State police, who have a command post set up on the grounds of Mountain Valley High School in Rumford, said he is considered armed and dangerous.

“There have been no confirmed sights of Bisson or his truck,” Maine State Police said in a statement Friday night. “Anyone who has seen Bisson, his truck, or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Maine State Police in Augusta at 207-624-7076.”

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.