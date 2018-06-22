A man charged in one of a string of robberies across southern Maine now faces a federal charge.

Travis J. Card, 38, of Westbrook, was charged Friday by criminal complaint in U.S. District Court with interference with commerce by robbery.

Federal officials said their charge arose from the investigation into armed robberies in the Portland area in early spring. Card was arrested in Westbrook on April 13 by FBI agents and police from three communities.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office only mentioned one robbery in announcing the federal charge and Card so far has only been charged with one robbery in Cumberland County Court.

However, prosecutors have said they believe Card may have committed some or all of 11 unsolved robberies that occurred over four weeks in March and April. Both the local charge and the federal complaint reference one robbery on April 6 in which Card is accused of going into a Westbrook Gulf Mart store, showing the clerk what is believed to have been a black firearm and telling the clerk to open the register and give him money. He took off with more than $500, federal authorities allege.

Card is being held at the Cumberland County Jail in Portland on the state charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Portland has not been scheduled.

If convicted, Card faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.