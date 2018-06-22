VOLGOGRAD, Russia — Ahmed Musa has made a spectacular entrance into the World Cup by scoring twice in Nigeria’s 2-0 victory over Iceland on Thursday.

The result in means Nigeria, Iceland and Argentina are all still in contention to advance from Group D. Croatia leads the group after two wins and has already ensured a spot in the round of 16.

Musa opened the scoring in the 49th when he finished off a long-range counterattack with a composed, second-touch half-volley.

He doubled Nigeria’s lead in the 75th minute after a swerving run into the area and a shot from close range.

Iceland had a real chance to get one back but Gylfi Sigurdsson fired a penalty kick way over the Nigeria bar in the 83rd minute.

The result lifts Nigeria into second spot in the group with three points. Iceland and Argentina each have one point.

This story will be updated

