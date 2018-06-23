Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard each scored twice as Belgium beat Tunisia 5-2 in the highest scoring game of the World Cup so far.
The Belgians, who rested both star forwards in the second half for tougher tests ahead, lead Group G with two wins and a goals score of 8-2
Belgium had a two-goal lead within 16 minutes after Hazard scored from the penalty spot and Lukaku angled a low, left-foot shot into the corner of Tunisia’s goal.
The North Africans cut the lead through defender Dylan Bronn’s 18th minute header, but Belgium settled the game with goals either side of half time.
Lukaku clipped a right-foot shot over advancing goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha to match Cristiano Ronaldo on four goals as the tournament’s leading scorer.
Hazard ran on to a long pass in the 51st, flicked the ball around Ben Mustapha and shot into an empty net. Substitute Michy Batshuayi made it a rout in stoppage time, and failed with three other good scoring chances.
Tunisia captain Wahbi Khazri got his team’s second with almost the last kick.
This story will be updated
