A body was found Saturday afternoon in the Penobscot River in Bangor.

A boater reported seeing a body in the water near the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge, said Sgt. Wade Betters, spokesman for the Bangor Police Department.

Police officers and firefighters responded to the waterfront around 2:30 p.m. and recovered the body, which will be brought to the state medical examiner’s office to be identified.

Detectives are investigating. No further information was available Saturday night.

