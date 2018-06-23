A body was found Saturday afternoon in the Penobscot River in Bangor.
A boater reported seeing a body in the water near the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge, said Sgt. Wade Betters, spokesman for the Bangor Police Department.
Police officers and firefighters responded to the waterfront around 2:30 p.m. and recovered the body, which will be brought to the state medical examiner’s office to be identified.
Detectives are investigating. No further information was available Saturday night.
-
Sports
Saturday's major league roundup: Rays shut out Yankees
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Rachel Schneider of Sanford places fourth in 1,500 at U.S. championships
-
Local & State
Door-to-door scam seeks customers for Electricity Maine, affidavit says
-
Local & State
Body found in Penobscot River in Bangor
-
Local & State
Drownings lead to surge in safety interest