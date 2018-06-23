Mexico defeated South Korea 2-1 to take the lead in Group F and move into a strong position to advance to the knockout stage.

Carlos Vela scored from the penalty spot in 26th minute and Javier Hernandez doubled the lead when he scored in the 66th, his 50th goal for Mexico.

Son Heung-min got a concession for the Koreans in injury time, firing a powerful shot past Guillermo Ochoa.

It was second victory for Mexico, following its upset over defending champion Germany, and a second defeat for South Korea.

Germany faces Sweden in the group’s other game later Saturday in Sochi.

