After five years back home in Russia, Ilya Kovalchuk is ready to resume his Stanley Cup chase with the Los Angeles Kings.

The high-scoring forward agreed to a three-year, $18.75 million deal with the Kings on Saturday, choosing Los Angeles over several interested teams for his return to the NHL.

The 35-year-old Kovalchuk scored 816 points in 816 career games for the Atlanta Thrashers and the New Jersey Devils before leaving North America in 2013 for the Kontinental Hockey League’s SKA St. Petersburg. He led the KHL in scoring last season, and he was the MVP of the Olympic tournament in Pyeongchang while propelling the “Olympic Athletes from Russia” to a gold medal.

“He gives us an added element of skill and scoring, along with a desire to win,” Kings General Manager Rob Blake said.

Boston and San Jose were among the suitors for Kovalchuk, but the Kings made a top-dollar offer to add him to a lineup that could use another dependable goal-scorer. Kovalchuk is likely to be particularly important on the power play for the Kings, who ranked in the middle of the NHL standings in most team scoring categories.

BRUINS: With Kovalchuk off the market, GM Don Sweeney will have to look elsewhere for a top-six winger, either by trying to re-sign free agent Rick Nash, acquired in a trade from the Rangers last season, or finding another veteran in a trade or free agency.

Boston could also opt to fill the spot internally with a young player like Anders Bjork or Ryan Donato.

n The Bruins made Axel Andersson their first pick in the NHL draft on Saturday, selecting the 18-year-old defenseman from Sweden in the second round with pick No. 57 overall.

Boston made four other selections Saturday, taking forward Jakub Lauko, 18, of the Czech Republic in the third round; forward Curtis Hall, 18, of Princeton, New Jersey, in the fourth; defenseman Dustyn McFaul, 17, of Waterdown, Ontario, in the sixth; and forward Pavel Shen, 18, of Russia in the seventh.

HURRICANES-FLAMES TRADE: Carolina acquired defenseman Dougie Hamilton as part of a blockbuster trade with Calgary at the draft.

Carolina got Hamilton, winger Micheal Ferland and prospect Adam Fox from Calgary for center Elias Lindholm and defenseman Noah Hanifin in the biggest trade so far this offseason.

The 25-year-old Hamilton has now been traded at the draft twice after going from the Bruins to the Flames three years ago. The 6-foot-6 right-shot defender has 220 points in 423 regular-season games.

AVALANCHE: Colorado signed goaltender Philipp Grubauer to a three-year, $10 million contract and placed veteran defenseman Brooks Orpik on unconditional waivers to buy out his contract, according to reports.

The Avalanche acquired both players in a trade with the Capitals on Friday, taking on Orpik’s $5.5 million salary to lower the cost of getting Grubauer.

