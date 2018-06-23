Pinch hitter Trey Amburgey sent a 10th-inning grand slam over the left-field wall to give the Trenton Thunder an 8-4 win over the Portland Sea Dogs Saturday night at Hadlock Field.

Portland’s Jordan Betts tied the game with a two-run homer in the sixth inning. Amburgey broke the tie with his home run, off Jordan Weems (1-1).

Trenton, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, outhit the Sea Dogs 16-6.

Sea Dogs starter Teddy Stankiewicz gave up three runs (two earned) on eight hits and a walk over five innings.

Trenton starter Dillon Tate didn’t give up a hit until Tate Matheny tripled in the fourth.

Trenton scored two runs in the second inning on a walk, two singles and an error. Portland answered with one run, as Tate walked the bases loaded with no outs, then limited the damage to Luke Tendler’s sacrifice fly.

The Thunder made it 3-1 in the fourth when Jhalan Jackson scored on a wild pitch. Portland closed it to 3-2 in the fifth on a Jhon Nunez double and Chad De La Guerra’s RBI single.

Lefty Daniel McGrath relieved Stankiewicz in the sixth and gave up three hits and a run. But with Tate still pitching in the bottom of the sixth, Josh Ockimey reached on a fielding error and Betts followed with a two-run shot over the left-field wall.

Tate, one of the Yankees’ top pitching prospects, has had two of his worst starts in Portland. He gave up six runs in 11/3 innings last month.

NOTES: The announced paid attendance was 4,684. … Portland’s Travis Lakins pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning. Since becoming a reliever Lakins has allowed one hit and no runs in eight appearances.

Kevin Thomas can be reached at 791-7411 or:

[email protected]

Twitter: ClearTheBases

