A crash on the Maine Turnpike in Scarborough on Friday morning has been cleaned up, but drivers should still expect major delays in that area.

No information was immediately available about injuries or the cause of the accident.

The crash occured in the median on the northbound side near mile 43, the Maine Turnpike Authority said. Vehicles were forced to travel in the breakdown lane while state troopers and rescue personnel worked on the scene. By 11 a.m., all lanes were open again, but the turnpike authority warned drivers that backups would continue.

This story will be updated.

