MACHIAS — Josh Ney had three hits, and Xander Cantara and Wyatt Benoit added two each Friday to lead Saco to an 8-4 victory against Scarborough in the opening game of the double-elimination Little League state tournament at Beal Field.
Jeremiah Chessie pitched four innings of relief to help preserve the win.
Saco advanced to play Machias Area at 2 p.m. Saturday. Scarborough will play an elimination game at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
BABE RUTH REGIONAL
GREATER PORTLAND 4, MILTON, MASS. 3: Johnny Poole hit a walk-off RBI double to drive in Brady Coyne as Greater Portland rallied from a 3-1 deficit to beat Milton, Massachusetts in the pool-play portion of the New England Babe Ruth tournament at Westfield, Massachusetts.
Coyne made it 3-3 with a two-run double that scored Andrew Heffernan and Ben Seguin.
Greater Portland continues pool-play at 4:30 p.m. Saturday against Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
AMERICAN LEGION
COASTAL LANDSCAPE 10, POST 86 0: Dylan Francoeur drove in four runs and threw a two-hitter, striking out three, to lead Coastal Landscape (13-5) over Post 86 (9-9) in five innings at Portland.
Griffin Watson had three hits and two RBI, and James Sinclair and Tim Greenlaw each doubled for Coastal Landscape.
THURSDAY: Tim Greenlaw hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning and Coastal Landscape went on for an 8-4 win over Yankee Ford at Gorham.
Barbeque Yee also homered, and John Romano and John Jordan each had two hits for Coastal Landscape.
REGENCY LEAGUE
GREELY 7, WINDHAM 0: Connor Sullivan threw a two-hit shutout, striking out 13, and collected three hits to lead Greely at Windham.
NECBL
MAINERS 2, BLUE SOX 1: Brandon Lankford doubled in the go-ahead run in the sixth and the Mainers (20-13) held off Valley (23-11) at Sanford.
Alu tied the game earlier in the inning with an RBI double.
EPBL
SURGE 23, ISLANDERS 2: Old Orchard Beach (14-16) scored 10 runs in the seventh inning at home and seven more in the eighth to roll past Puerto Rico (19-11).
Eric Kozak doubled and drove in five runs for the Surge.
