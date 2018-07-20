MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader apologized to his team after years-old racist and homophobic tweets surfaced during the All-Star Game.

Hader spoke with teammates before a game Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the first action for the Brewers since the All-Star break.

“I just want them to know that I’m sorry for what I did back in the day and the mistakes that I made,” Hader said, “and that they are a family to me and that they (the tweets) aren’t me and what I meant.”

Outfielder Brett Phillips said Hader offered a sincere apology. Manager Craig Counsell described Hader as emotional and remorseful.

Hader expressed regrets again during a news conference about 90 minutes before the game. Teammates filed into the Miller Park media auditorium as Hader spoke, with fellow All-Stars Jesus Aguilar and Lorenzo Cain among those who stood directly behind Hader.

“It’s amazing. It tells me that they have my back and that we are a true family,” Hader said about the show of solidarity.

MARINERS: GM Jerry Dipoto said second baseman Robinson Cano will be used at a few positions when he returns from his suspension next month, including first base. He is eligible to return on Aug. 14 from his 80-game suspension for violating baseball’s joint drug agreement.

• Seattle signed Manager Scott Servais to a multiyear contract extension as the club opened the second half of the season in position to potentially end the longest current playoff drought in the four major pro sports.

The extension was a reward after Servais led Seattle to a 58-39 record prior to the All-Star break and a hold on the second wild-card spot in the American League. Seattle hasn’t been to the postseason since 2001.

Servais is 222-199 since arriving in Seattle in 2016, the first managerial job of his career

RANGERS: Outfielder Willie Calhoun was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock for his first stint in the majors this season after the Rangers put outfielder Nomar Mazara on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right thumb.

Calhoun was hitting .306 with eight homers and 42 RBI in 94 games for Round Rock this season, and hit .429 in 16 games this month.

TIGERS: Detroit put right-hander Michael Fulmer on the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique strain.

ORIOLES: Baltimore designated former All-Star Chris Tillman for assignment, offering the veteran right-hander a chance to remain in the organization and pitch at Triple-A.

Tillman is 1-5 with a 10.46 ERA in seven starts and hasn’t pitched since May 10 because of a back injury. He has not indicated whether he will accept Baltimore’s offer or choose free agency.

