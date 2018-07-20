Sen. Susan Collins should oppose the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Besides reports of behind-the-scenes cooperation between Donald Trump and Justice Anthony Kennedy in choosing Kavanaugh – and the fact that anyone Trump chooses could potentially vote on whether Trump will be subpoenaed in the Russia investigation, meaning we should wait until this criminal investigation is over for Trump to choose someone – the abortion issue is critical.

There are many reasons why women have to get abortions that have nothing to do with politics. Women of all ages who want to be pregnant cannot carry to term for various reasons, and criminalizing abortion would put them at risk of infection and death.

Collins must not allow this nominee to go through. By age 45, one out of four women in the United States will have an abortion. Criminalizing abortion would be a potential death sentence for thousands, if not millions.

Jill Eng

Portland

Share

< Previous

Next >

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.