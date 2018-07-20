WATERVILLE — The Maine International Film Festival is heading into its final days, with a student film and video showcase, a closing-night film and ceremony and a Maine filmmakers forum in store for the weekend.

“It’s been an incredible festival so far,” MIFF Director Mike Perreault said on Friday. “We’ve had guests from around the world and visitors coming to Waterville to celebrate 10 days of the best films.”

Digital artists create their own masterpieces Friday at the virtual reality painting exhibit created by Brazilian artists VJ Sauve at MIFFONEDGE at the Common Street Arts gallery at The Center in Waterville. MIFFONEDGE concludes its run Saturday as the Maine International Film Festival heads into its final two days this weekend. Staff photo by Michael G. Seamans Kiara Reed creates a digital art painting Friday with the virtual reality painting exhibit created by Brazilian artists VJ Sauve at MIFFONEDGE at the Common Street Arts gallery at The Center in Waterville. MIFFONEDGE concludes its run Saturday as the Maine International Film Festival heads into its final two days this weekend. Staff photo by Michael G. Seamans

The festival, a project of the Maine Film Center, is in its 21st year. It features independent and international cinema and traditionally highlights films that are set in or produced by filmmakers from Maine and elsewhere in New England.

This year’s festival wraps up its 10-day run on Sunday with a screening of the closing-night film, “Support the Girls,” a comedy about a group of women who work at a sports bar beside a highway. It will screen at 7 p.m. at the Waterville Opera House.

“It’s something really heartfelt and funny and it’s just a thought-provoking story to be telling right now,” Perreault said.

Other highlights for the final weekend include the 41st Maine Student Film and Video Festival, which will screen 20 student-produced films of no longer than 10 minutes each from around Maine. That event is free and open to the public and will be attended by many of the middle and high school students whose films are featured, Perreault said.

The Maine Film Forum will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Common Street Arts and will feature filmmakers, festival leaders and educators from around the state.

Saturday is also the final day of the MIFFONEDGE Vol. 6, an exploratory art exhibit held in conjunction with MIFF and hosted by the downtown arts organization Waterville Creates!

This year its main feature is a virtual reality exhibit, “Floresta Encantada,” from Brazilian duo VJ Suave, in which visitors can enter a magical forest through the assistance of virtual reality headsets.

“The Inheritance,” a 1976 Italian film for which actress Dominique Sanda won the Cannes Film Festival’s Best Actress prize, will screen at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Railroad Square Cinema. The film is the final in the Dominique Sanda Retrospective honoring the actress as this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award winner.

Perreault also recommends “Picture of Light,” a documentary about the Canadian Arctic Circle’s aurora borealis and the film crew’s sometimes comic attempts to document the lights.

After the screening of Sunday night’s closing film, the staff will announce the top pick from the festival as voted on by audience members over the 10 days. A closing-night party will take place at Portland Pie Co.

