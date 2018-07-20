ISLIP, N.Y. – Officials have confirmed one of two children bitten in the leg off New York’s Fire Island was bitten by a shark.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation says a tooth fragment removed from a 13-year-old boy’s leg is consistent with a shark’s tooth, but it could not determine what species of shark due to the tooth’s condition.

A first responder treats wounds consistent with a shark attack on the leg of Pollina's 12-year-old daughter on Sailors Haven beach at the Fire Island National Seashore on Wednesday. Philip Pollina via Associated Press

Officials could not confirm Thursday if the fish that bit a 12-year-old girl a few minutes before the boy at Sailors Haven beach was also a shark.

Both children were bitten Wednesday, prompting officials to temporarily close the beaches.

The children are expected to fully recover.

The state Parks Department is extending lifeguard coverage until 8 p.m. Friday, and drones will be deployed to monitor the waters.

