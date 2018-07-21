A fire destroyed a barn in Bowdoinham on Saturday afternoon.

A dispatcher at the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office said a handful of local departments responded to the call just after 3 p.m. The 40-by-40-foot barn at 164 Millay Road was destroyed, but no people or animals were injured.

It was not immediately clear whether there was any damage to the nearby house, and no information was available Saturday night about the cause of the fire.

