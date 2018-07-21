The boil water order issued Thursday evening by the Sanford Water District for the Airport Industrial Park has been rescinded, the water district superintendent said Saturday.

Customers of the water district in the industrial park area had been advised to boil water prior to use because of the possibility of contamination. According to district Superintendent David Parent, a contractor working behind the airport in the industrial park accidentally ruptured a water line, and the boil water order was issued as a precautionary measure.

The district subsequently repaired and disinfected the water main, then collected microbiological samples to verify that the water is now safe to drink, he said. When the tests came back negative for contamination, the district informed customers that the boil water order has been lifted.

