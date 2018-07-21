HARRISON — A late-night fire destroyed a garage and four cars Friday night at 178 Plains Road in Harrison, Fire Chief Dana Laplante said Saturday.
No one was injured and the fire was contained to the garage, Laplante said.
The homeowner, Nelson Cummings, was home when the fire started and reported it at 11:30 p.m.
No cause had been determined, but Laplante believes the fire originated in one of the vehicle bays near an office. He said the garage used to be an auto body shop.
The flames were encroaching on the house next to it, but firefighters were able to get it under control before it spread.
Laplante estimated that more than 20,000 gallons of water were used.
The two vehicles inside the garage and the two in front of it were a total loss, Laplante said. The structure and the vehicles were not insured.
Bridgton, Norway, Otisfield and Naples responded for mutual aid and the scene was cleared by 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
