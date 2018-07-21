I am writing about the plight of our dairy farmers, as per the Sun Journal article in the July 2 Portland Press Herald (“Sudden change threatens future for longtime dairy farm,” Page B1).
It seems to me that Maine should make it a priority to support all Maine farmers. They work very hard to provide food and dairy products for our homes and should not be shut out by the callousness of a conglomerate. I am willing to pay extra for Maine farm products if it ensures that the farmers can raise and support their families.
I see our Windham farmers out plowing and planting their fields on very hot days, and I see the dairy cows outside and realize how much work it takes to operate a farm. I do not want my milk and farm products coming from out of state. We are losing more Maine farmers each day, and this is not acceptable.
Linda L. Allen
Windham
