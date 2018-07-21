I am writing about the plight of our dairy farmers, as per the Sun Journal article in the July 2 Portland Press Herald (“Sudden change threatens future for longtime dairy farm,” Page B1).

It seems to me that Maine should make it a priority to support all Maine farmers. They work very hard to provide food and dairy products for our homes and should not be shut out by the callousness of a conglomerate. I am willing to pay extra for Maine farm products if it ensures that the farmers can raise and support their families.

More letters

I see our Windham farmers out plowing and planting their fields on very hot days, and I see the dairy cows outside and realize how much work it takes to operate a farm. I do not want my milk and farm products coming from out of state. We are losing more Maine farmers each day, and this is not acceptable.

Linda L. Allen

Windham

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles