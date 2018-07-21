The Trump administration acts but does not consider the consequences. A little technology would go a long way.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement was not meant to manhandle children at the border. Its mission is to thwart trafficking and counterterrorism. The names of families detained at the border could have been simply entered on a spreadsheet and the families given the equivalent of hospital ID wristbands; they then could be easily found.

Instead of an expensive wall, use technology – eyes in the sky, drones, satellites, ground-penetrating radar, etc. It would save money that can better be used for much-needed infrastructure, schools, the drug epidemic, feeding the poor, preventing gun violence.

The world is global and we need to be in the 21st century. The trade tariffs, if left intact, will eventually drive up prices, cost employees their jobs and force small companies to go under.

President Trump has been crude to the very countries that would give us intelligence and has maligned our own intelligence agencies. He lies about them with a straight face. He’s cozied up to the dictators of the world. Meanwhile, North Korea is piling up nuclear weapons, and Vladimir Putin is probably dusting his off. In seeking Putin’s help, Trump acts like Syrian President Bashar Assad. Will we end up the equivalent of Syria: not a democracy, but a pile of rubble?

The Trump baby blimp, which followed the president in the United Kingdom, is off on a world tour. It would be nice if we could have a parliamentary system like the U.K., vote “no confidence” and call for new elections.

Linda Boardman

Cape Porpoise

