CYCLING

Sky teammates Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome remained 1-2 in the Tour de France after the hilly 14th stage in Mende, France, as an anticipated shakeup in the overall standings didn’t come to fruition on Saturday.

Spanish rider Omar Fraile won the stage in the Massif Central by bursting from a group of breakaway riders on the finishing climb.

Fourth-placed Primoz Roglic was the only overall contender to gain time, finishing eight seconds ahead of Thomas, Froome, and third-placed Tom Dumoulin – with all four riders finishing more than 18 minutes behind Fraile, who remained far back in the standings.

GOLF

BARBASOL CHAMPIONSHIP: Brittany Lincicome missed the cut after shooting a 1-under 71, failing in her bid to become the first female golfer since 1945 to make the cut in a PGA Tour event, in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

The eight-time LPGA Tour winner with two major titles was the first woman since Michelle Wie in 2008 to play in a PGA Tour event. Lincicome had sought to join Babe Zaharias (1945) as the only women to make the cut.

TENNIS

HALL OF FAME: Michael Stich and Helena Sukova have been inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

They were enshrined in the International Tennis Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Newport, Rhode Island’s grass center court outside the hall.

Stich won Wimbledon in 1991 and a gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics in doubles with German countryman Boris Becker, also a Hall of Famer.

Sukova, a 53-year-old Czech, captured 14 Grand Slam doubles crowns – nine in women’s, five in mixed.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Wild and Matt Dumba agreed on a five-year, $30 million deal to keep the 23-year-old defenseman in Minnesota after a breakout year.

Dumba had 14 goals and 36 assists to go with a plus-15 rating in 82 games last season, when he had career highs in games played, goals, assists, points, game-winning goals (4), power-play assists (10), average ice time (23:48), shots on goal (176), hits (136) and blocked shots (112).

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Elena Delle Donne had 30 points and 10 rebounds to help the Washington Mystics beat the New York Liberty 95-78 in White Plains, New York.

The All-Star captain had 15 points in the first quarter, hitting all six of her shots – including three 3-pointers.

SOCCER

MLS: Josef Martinez set an league record with his sixth career hat trick and Atlanta United rallied to beat D.C. United 3-1 in Atlanta.

Martinez has a league-leading 22 goals in 22 appearances this season. With 12 games left, he’s on pace to break the MLS season record of 27 shared by Roy Lassiter, Chris Wondolowski and Bradley Wright-Phillips.

• Nicolas Lodeiro scored twice in the first half in host Seattle’s 2-0 victory over Vancouver.

– Staff and news service report

