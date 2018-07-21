SOUTH CHINA – A pair of Maine farms is getting a boost from the federal government to launch new product lines.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Value-Added Producer Grants are going to Fredrikson Farm in South China and Goronson Farm in Scarborough.

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree, a farmer herself, says the program helps rural businesses succeed and add workers.

Fredrikson will use a $224,863 grant to expand production, marketing and sales of goat’s milk cheese.

Goronson will use a $3,750 grant to produce a business plan and conduct a feasibility study about selling organic fresh and hard apple ciders.

